New Industrial Investment Policy Soon To Be Implemented In UP: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: With a view to attract investors and establish industries in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said it will soon implement new industrial investment policy.

"The state government will solve problems pertaining to state entrepreneurs on priority. To attract investment and ensure establishment of industries a new industrial investment policy will be implemented soon", the CM said while addressing officers during presentation of Infrastructure and Industrial development department.

"Single window system will be adopted to solve problems of investors. Land acquisition for Establishment of new industries should be done by taking farmers in confidence," he added.

Emphasizing on simplifying norms, the CM said rules and procedures should be simple and transparent, so that necessary clearance should be given in less time for setting up of industries.

Asking officers to work seriously on industrial development, the CM said it was necessary to "make atmosphere of investment in the state".

On former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's dream project Agra-Lucknow expressway, Yogi said the remaining work on this expressway should be completed by May, and work on Purvanchal Expressway should be carried forward.

The CM asked officers to work on construction of airports at Agra, Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar, and decide on this to proceed further with the Centre. The CM also asked officers to see whether sick and closed units could again be started and made profitable.