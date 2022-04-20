New Huami Amazfit X fitness band launched for $149

New Delhi: Xiaomi-backed brand called Huami on Thursday officially launched its new fitness band Amazfit X smartwatch with a curved AMOLED panel for $149.

Buyers can get Amazfit X watch via the Indiegogo crowdfunding site that will be available across the world in August.

Amazfit X utilises an all-metal integrated design with hidden electronic buttons that replace the raised traditional buttons

The fitness band features 2.07-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 206x640 pixels, 400 nits of peak brightness, and a sufficiently high pixel density of 326ppi.

The display has a curved arc of 92-degrees that is claimed to offer a more natural and comfortable fit while wearing.

The band features a 200mAh curved lithium battery which claims to last for seven days on a single charge. The Amazfit X comes equipped with a PPG heart rate sensor, blood oxygen and more.

