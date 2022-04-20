New High Court Bar Association Takes Charge

Nainital: The newly elected executive of the High Court Bar Association has taken charge after the elections were held on Thursday. Outgoing President Lalit Belwal, along with other office bearers, formally handed over the charge to the newly elected President Puran Singh Bisht and other office bearers. In the program chaired by Chief Election Officer Nandan Singh Kanyal, the newly-elected office bearers took their positions.

The newly elected president, Bisht, expressed his resolve to get a chamber to all the junior advocates and that he would be more than happy to do it. He also said that all efforts, with the guidance of senior advocates, would be made to make the bar very strong. General Secretary Jaywardhan Kandpal said that the honour of all advocates would be protected. Junior vice-president Bhupendra Koronga, women's vice president Shruti Joshi, joint secretary Manoj Bhatt, senior executive member Bhuvnesh Joshi, Rajesh Kumar Joshi, Niranjan Bhatt, Bhupendra Bhandari, Asif Ali, joint secretary Mukesh Singh Rawat, treasurer Chetan Joshi, library president Hem Joshi , Junior executive member Girish Joshi, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Navin Chandra Tiwari, Shivangi Gangwar along with those involved in the election process, Ram Singh Sambhal, Ravindra Bisht, Rajesh Nagarkoti, Deep Joshi, ID Paliwal, Lata Negi, Amit Kapadi etc were present in the ceremony.