New Global Order Ahead!

Chandan Sharma*

New Delhi (The Hawk): A new world order is taking shape after the pandemic. The observation has been made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament. Although, PM Modi addressed both the houses of the Parliament on the consecutive days and most of the part of his addresses were dedicated to attack the opposition Congress but his first day's address was started comparatively with a serious note and he said that a new world order is taking shape after second world war. He, however, did not divulge much detail in this concern but his observation has certainly started a new debate among the think-tank. There has been talk of fourth industrial revolution but this has not been making much buzz despite efforts made by the World Economic Forum and some developed nations in this concern.

The new global crisis of climate change has certainly made several new permutation and combination in the world order but it has been still unable to create much that could initiate a new world order. However, several new regional and global associations came but all these have been unable to create another new global order. Instead of this the global pandemic of Covid-19 put entire humanity together to fight against virus. But the trauma of the pandemic has certainly changed the scenario at the global level and a new global order seems to be developed as PM Modi too described it during his long address. The new order seems a new cold war era in which the global order divided into multi-polar order. There are now several poles now of this emerging multi-polar order including US, China, India, Russia and so on. As this new order is yet to gel properly but it is clear that the new order will be more dependent on diplomatic order than the military interventions. The recent crisis in Ukraine is just a glimpse of it. This has not only changed the new global order but also changed the ongoing equations of cold war era. For instance, China has come with Russia while US, UK and some of the EU nations have come together to support Ukraine. However, expansion of NATO was another issue that put the international community in catch-22 situation. India too had to make a delicate tightrope diplomacy amid while making a call for peaceful resolution of the crisis amid the heightened tension in the Eurasian region.

But the crisis of pandemic has certainly changed the world as the post pandemic world would not be same again as far as global order is concerned.

*Author is former visiting faculty, Delhi University and writes on global affairs & other issues;

