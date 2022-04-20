New Gandhi-Mandela Stamp Celebrates India-South Africa Ties

Johannesburg: A new Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela stamp that pays tribute to relations between India and South Africa will be released during the BRICS Summit.

Albums with the stamps of both countries will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The stamp features illustrations of Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi. The building in the background of the stamp is the railway station in Pietermaritzburg, the capital city of KwaZulu-Natal Province," said Nobuhle Njapha, of the South Africa Post Office, reports Independent Online.

One hundred and twenty five years ago in May 1893, while Gandhi was on his way to Pretoria, a white man objected to Gandhi's presence in a first-class carriage, and he was ordered to move to the van compartment at the end of the train. Gandhi had a first-class ticket, refused and was thrown off the train at Pietermaritzburg. During that winter night at the station, he decided to stay in South Africa and fight racial discrimination against Indians. Out of that struggle emerged his unique version of nonviolent resistance, Satyagraha. Today, a bronze statue of Gandhi stands in Church Street, in the city centre of Pietermaritzburg. UNI