New fraud of Rs 6,182 crore reported at DHFL

New Delhi: The administrator of the firm got an initial report from the professional agency appointed as the transaction auditor indicating there are certain transactions which are "undervalued, fraudulent and preferential in nature", DHFL said in a filing.

"As per the transaction auditor report, the monetary impact of the above transactions covered under the application amounts to Rs 5,381.90 cr towards outstanding principal, Rs 589.36 cr towards accrued interest and Rs 210.85 cr towards notional loss of interest on account of charging lower rate of interest," said the filing.

—IANS