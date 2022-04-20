New Farm Laws Boon For Farmers: BJP MP

Dehradun: BJP MP from Tehri Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of misleading farmers on the new farm laws and said the legislations will prove to be a boon for the farming community.

"The new farm laws will release farmers from the grip of middlemen, besides giving them the freedom of selling their produce anywhere at a fair price. They will increase farmers'' income and prove to be a boon for them in the future. But the Congress is misleading them," Shah told a delegation of farmers at her residence here.

The mandis (agricultural markets) will continue to be there and so would the MSP regime, she said. Asking farmers not to let themselves be taken in by the Congress, the Tehri MP said they must realise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about bringing about a major change for the better in their lives. —PTI