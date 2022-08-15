New era of transformation begins in Odisha: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said a new era of transformation has started in the state.

Addressing the people of Odisha on the occasion of Independence Day, Patnaik said the state's success is paving the way for others.

Becoming a food surplus from a food deficit state, a model for the world in disaster management, creating an identity as a sports hub and empowering 70 lakh women, are the symbols of Odisha's victory, he said.

"Our focus is on education. Our school transformation program carries a strong promise of quality education. It has created a new hope among children," said Patnaik.

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) which was started to provide quality education for the talented rural children, has become very popular today, he said, adding that about one lakh children are studying in 315 OAVs today.

The state government has constructed 50 hostels in the OAVs for 5,000 girl students, the Chief Minister added.

Stating that the state is giving special emphasis on employment of youth, Patnaik said his government is taking steps to fill more than 70,000 entry level posts in various departments.

Odisha has done very well in the field of development and empowerment of tribal people. For nutrition security, the state government has extended the millet mission to 19 districts with a budgetary provision of Rs 2,800 crore, the Chief Minister said.

Odisha is the holy land of Jagannath. Odias always rise above regional mindset and work in national spirit, he said, adding: "Sponsoring both men and women Indian hockey teams is the best example of our nationalistic spirit."

On the occasion, Patnaik paid tributes to freedom fighters, soldiers who sacrificed their life for the peace and security of the country and also covid warriors. —IANS