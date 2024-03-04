New Equation: Extreme Backward Caste (EBC) Jitan Ram Majhi, OBC Precisely, Kurmi, Nitish Kumar, (Maha) Dalit Chirag Paswan, X, Y, Z, et al + Narendra Modi's Youth, Mahila, poor, farmers. Together, they all compose of 99.9% people of entire Bihar: Such new equations or first-ever vote base have bowled all including "grandiloquent", "hocus-focus", "mumbo-jumbo" specialising Laloo Prasad Yadav, Tejasvi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, MISA Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and all others. They are said to be looking for safe lairs to hide themselves what with the Bihar-denizens by and large already have delinked with them. And those who still are seen around them are said to be all set to cross over to Modi-team any moment now thereby turning entire Bihar "Modi-istic". Modi is today's Sampoorna Kranti personified as accepted by "Samoocha Bihar". Thus, he is the state's newest "My Baap", remedy, panacea for all ills, maladies of the state of Bihar. Add to that, Jitan Ram Majhi, Nitish Kumar's contributions in their own ways, so to say aptly. Under such "determined circumstances", the affinity for Modi, Modi's 'loyalty' is 'complete'. So, that leaves '0' for Tejasvi Yadav-Rahul Gandhi, what else.

—Soumitra Bose