New England Ties New York 1-1 To Extend Unbeaten Streak To 7

Portland: Giuseppe Rossi and Sam Johnson scored late goals and Real Salt Lake rallied for a 4-4 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Sebastian Blanco scored in the 70th minute to put Portland up 3-2 and Felipe Mora added what appeared to be an insurance goal in the 85th.

But Rossis first MLS goal in the 90th closed the gap, and Johnson tied it late in stoppage time.

The teams were among those that sat out of Wednesday nights matches to protest racial injustice. Five of six MLS games set for that night were postponed, including Portlands match against the Earthquakes in San Jose, and RSLs match against LAFC.

The next day Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen reacted on a local radio show, saying: The disrespect was profound to me personally.

Hansen also suggested he might not invest as much in the team going forward. In addition to RSL, Hansen also owns the Utah Royals of the National Womens Soccer League and the USLs Real Monarchs.

In the wake of those comments, a report in The Athletic detailed Hansens alleged use of racially charged remarks and a racial slur. The MLS and NWSL both launched investigations, and on Friday night Real Salt Lake announced Hansen was taking a leave of absence.

Diego Chara scored in the sixth minute to give the Timbers and early lead. It was his first of the season and his first since 2018, ending a string of 43 straight appearances without a goal. His last goal also came against RSL.

Salt Lake tied it on Corey Bairds goal in the 19th minute, but some three minutes later Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored for the Timbers to give them back the lead.

Damir Kreilachs goal for Real Salt Lake tied it again in the 48th minute, but Portland again answered with Sebastian Blancos blast from beyond the penalty area.

REVOLUTION 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.: Gustavo Bou scored, Matt Turner had three saves and New England tied New Yorkto extend its regular-season unbeaten streak to seven games.

Teal Bunbury, on the counterattack, played a low ball that led Bou to the top of the 6-yard box for a one-touch finish to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute.

Omir Fernandez evaded two defenders and then passed to Benjamin Mines, who played a first-timer back to Fernandez for the finish from near the spot to give the Red Bulls (3-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the 35th. The 21-year-old Fernandez and 20-year-old Mines are both homegrowns.

Fernandez slipped a pass through two defenders that led Tom Barlow to near the right corner of the 6-yard box but Turner parried in the fourth minute. Turner thwarted Barlow, who was once again set up by Fernandez, for a second time in the 17th.

New England (2-1-5) hasnt lost a regular-season game since a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Impact in the season opener Feb. 29.

New Yorks Tim Parker was shown a straight red card for a serious foul on Tajon Buchanan in the second minute of stoppage time.

FC DALLAS 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 1

FRISCO, Texas: Fabrice-Jean Picault and Jess Ferreira scored in an early 1:28 span and FC Dallas beat Minnesota United.

Reto Ziegler converted a penalty kick for FC Dallas (2-1-3) to cap the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Hassani Dotson scored for Minnesota (3-2-2).

ORLANDO CITY 3, ATLANTA UNITED 1

ATLANTA: Jnior Urso scored his first MLS goal, Chris Mueller and Lus Carlos Almeida da Cunha also connected in Orlando City's victory over Atlanta United.

Orlando City (4-2-2) has won back-to-back games, beating Atlanta for the first time in nine career meetings.

Brooks Lennon scored for Atlanta (3-4-0).

NEW YORK CITY 3, FIRE 1

HARRISON, N.J.: Anton Tinnerholm had a goal and an assist and New York City beat Chicago.

Maximiliano Moralez played a low ball to Tinnerholm for a tap-in inside the far post that gave a 2-1 lead in the 53rd minute. Moralez, who led MLS with 20 assists last season, was a halftime sub, making his first appearance since suffering a calf injury July 20.

Keaton Parks and Alex Ring also scored for NYCFC (3-5-0). Mauricio Pineda scored for Chicago (2-5-1).

UNION 4, D.C. UNITED 1

CHESTER, Pa.: Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist and Philadelphia beat D.C. United to extend its regular-season unbeaten streak to six games.

Sergio Santos and Brenden Aaronson also scored for Philadelphia (4-1-3). Julian Gressel scored for D.C. United.

CREW 0, FC CINCINNATI 0, TIE

CINCINNATI: Przemyslaw Tyton had his fourth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the Columbus Crew 0-0 on Saturday night.

Tyton made three saves for his second clean sheet in the last eight days.

Cincinnati (2-4-2) is scoreless during a three-game winless streak.

Columbus (5-1-2), which had five wins during a six-game unbeaten streak to open the season, has been shut out in back-to-back games.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, RAPIDS 1, TIE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.: Gianluca Busio scored and Sporting Kansas City survived the final several minutes down a man to tie Colorado.

Colorado defender Danny Wilsons header cleared a corner kick by Kansas City (5-2-1) , but it went straight to Busio well outside the area, where he blasted a right-footer inside the near post to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute. Cole Bassett chipped a shot into the top of the net to give Colorado (2-3-2) the lead in the 57th.

Kansas Citys Gadi Kinda was shown a yellow card in the 65th minute and a red in the 78th.—AP