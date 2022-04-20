New drugs for paediatrics, dermatology, oncology on the anvil

Hyderabad: Dr Reddys Laboratories has said it is working on four new products which are in the final stage besides some early stage drugs.The products'' segment focuses on research and development, and commercialisation of different formulations. The new compounds are in the therapeutic areas of paediatrics, dermatology, haematology-oncology, it said. DFD-11(Xeglyze) in paediatrics area is intended for treatment of head lice in patients six months of age or older. PPC-06 (Tepilamide Fumarate) in dermatologyis for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older. Compound E7777 is intended to be used in the treatment of Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma while DFD-29 (Low dose minocycline) is aimed at Papulopustular rosacea, it said. "Approval-enabling study is on.

Submission of a biologics licencee application to the US FDA is planned in 2021," the drug-maker said in case of E7777. "As of March 31, 2020, we have had four late-stage projects at various stages of development ranging from products that have completed Phase-2 clinical trials to products that are undergoing investigation for US FDA approval," the city-based drug-maker said in a regulatory filing. "In addition, we have multiple other programmes in the early stages of development (i.e. exploratory stage through Phase-2) in the pipeline," the company said. The revenues from the proprietary products segment were Rs 795 crorefor the year-ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 67 per cent as compared to Rs 475 crore with the corresponding period previous year," it said. PTI