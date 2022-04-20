New Delhi to wow US President Barack Obama with PM Narendra Modi's vision

New Delhi is ready to wow US President Barack Obama and the world with its grand plan for the upcoming Republic Day celebration. From nuclear to women power, from Namami Gange to 3D tactical radars and from Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna to showcasing India as a construction hub, the Capital will offer a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country's future and its rich cultural heritage on Rajpath. The 66th Republic Day celebration promises to be like none before in terms of scale, size and vision, confide top sources in the ministry of defence. President Pranab Mukherjee will award Major Mukund Varadarajan, the nation's highest gallantry award (not in declared war) the Ashok Chakra, posthumously in the presence of Obama. The awards committee is deliberating on gallantry post August 15 and will decide on January 25 if there will be a second Ashok Chakra awarded on the Republic Day. The award ceremony will be followed by the display of India's military power. "India will showcase its missiles ranging from the Brahmos supersonic cruise to the indigenously-developed Akash (for Army). With a war cry of Bol Bajrang Bali ki Jai, the indigenously-developed 3D tactical control radar that can scan up to 90 kilometre will be on display," sources said. The Army and the Navy have a contingent of women officers and cadets who will march past Rajpath. Both the contingents comprise 148 lady officers each, 144 in the marching contingent, two second in command and one contingent commander each. "The aim is to showcase the contribution of women in nation-building from Rani Lakshmi Bai to Panna Dhai," sources said.