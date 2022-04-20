New Dawn For NaMo's Bharat

Varanasi: With new resolutions and dreams, India is on its way to become a $5 trillion economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as the Bharatiya Janata Party saluted its iconic founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee by launching a membership enrollment drive on his birth anniversary.

"We have to shed poverty from our minds and think big so that we can achieve the goal of $ 5 trillion economy which is almost double to its present size. It is the only way to end our problems. It is the size of the cake which matters because everyone will get a larger slice. We should be positive and not think negative," he said.India has the highest population of young people and we are hopeful to achieve anything we want," he said. The PM said, "We are also focusing on building a clean, healthy and a beautiful India to make the $5 trillion journey easier. The contribution made by every citizen of the country to sanitation over the years has reinforced our efforts to build a healthy India. The Ayushman Bharat Scheme is also proving to be very helpful for a healthy India. About 50 crore poor people in the country are getting free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh every year. Nearly 32 lakh poor patients have benefitted so far."

Launching the nationwide membership drive at Deen Dayal Hastakal Sankul at Baralalpur in the presence of BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state unit chief and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, other senior party leaders and around 25,000 party workers, Mr Modi said, 'Our vision is for the next decade and this five-year-target is only the first step towards it as is indicated by the Budget that was presented Friday.'

"It is essential for all of you to understand what is meant by $5 trillion economy, not only because you need to explain it to people but also to give it back to those who think India cannot achieve this goal," the PM added. Giving back

Mr Modi said, "We have already set up a Water Power Ministry to provide water to every household in the country and a water power campaign has also been launched. It will benefit our mothers and sisters who suffer a lot for water.More than the availability, the wastage and careless use of water are bigger problems. So be it use in homes or for irrigation, we have to stop the wastage of water.

Mr Modi said, "We are building infrastructure throughout the country as per the requirements of the 21st century. Infrastructure for storing produce in villages, construction of modern facilities in cities, efforts are being made at all levels. the total investment in the infrastructure sector would be more than Rs 100 lakh crore in next five years besides 1.25 lakh kilometers rural roads would be constructed and nearly two crore houses to be built in villages only to have a pucca roof over every poor homeless by 2022."

The PM said tourism the biggest way to achieve the $ 5 trillion economy. 'These days homestay culture is gaining wide popularity. Even during the Pravasiya Bhartiya Divas, many people had offered to let guests stay at their homes. This can also be taken forward as a commercial activity, and thereby a move in the direction to become a larger economy."

He added that the practice of yoga in the country not only ensures good health but also fosters health tourism. The PM also called for a blue revolution to encourage fisheries and other allied trades.

Mr Modi averred that since 2014, India has increased its economy by around $ 1 trillion when during the past 65 years it could achieve just $2 trillion. Salute ' The British had thought that India would not be able to survive after they leave, but Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (the country's first Home Minister) resolved to keep the nation's integrity intact. Similarly, if we resolve to do something, it is entirely possible. Those who only wish but do not have the will to achieve, their goals remain unattainable," he told the party cadre. He said, "I pay homage to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Today I have got the opportunity to launch a membership campaign from Kashi. It is a coincidence that this building is in the name of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyayji and the programme is starting from our Kashi. That's a trinity on which we're launching a membership campaign." Mr Modi unveiled a bronze 18 feet statue of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Babatpur airport in presence of his sons Anil and Sunil. He also launched the plantation drive in his constituency too. The statue was the creation of noted sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who had made the 182-metre high statue of Sardar Patel, a tribute to India's Unity. Sponsored by Northern Coalfields Limited, the statue has been installed in the parking area of the Lal Bahadur Shastri international airport.

In 2005, the Airport was named after Lal Bahadur Shastri. Nine years later, a small statue of Shastri was installed at the entrance hall in the terminal of the airport. Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Museum in Ram Nagar in September last year. He also unveiled a life-size statue of the late PM and his wife Lalita Shastri.

Plantation drive Besides launching the BJP's membership drive,the Prime Minister inaugurated a a plantation campaign and opened the Virtual Experimental Museum, during his four-hour stay in his parliamentary constituency. Wearing a white stole on which two big trees were printed, Mr Modi kicked off the plantation drive in the temple town by planting a peepal sapling and watered it after attending brief puja, as per ancient ritual.

The function was held at the Anand Kanan Navgarh Vatika on the Panchkoshi route in presence of thousands of school children.

Mr Modi handed over saplings to the children and spoke about importance of trees for the environment during his interaction with them while giving them the saplings.

The authorities have a target to plant around 27 lakh saplings in the parliamentary constituency of the PM in this monsoon season.

In UP, the Yogi Adityanath government has planned to sow around 22 crore saplings in this monsoon. Mr Modi launched the toll free number-- 8980808080 for the new membership drive and as a token distributed certificates to five new members, who enrolled themselves by giving a missed call on the toll free number. The five new members are-- Rekha Chauhan, Hari Ram Dwivedi, Ram Kishore, Magla Prasad and Chote lal Yadav. The PM also honoured an old Jan Sangh member Baijnath Prasad on the birth anniversary of party icon Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. The BJP is slated to add around 50 lakh new party members to the present 1.13 crore in UP during the fresh membership drive, which will continue for over a month.This time the new members can be enrolled both online and offline The party has fixed a strategy to enroll at least 50 new members in a booth in the state. Mr Modi had last visited his constituency on May 27 to thank voters who had reposed faith in his government. UNI