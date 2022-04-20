New Curriculum In All Schools This Session: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday that new syllabus will be introduced from this session in all schools across the state and e-office system will also be implemented from April 1 this year.

Replying to queries by Opposition, CM Yogi said questions were raised about holidays on ''birth anniversaries" of legends but by doing so students will benefit as they will get information on those legends. ''New syllabus includes information about legends like Sant Ravidas, Maharshi Valmiki, Dr Ambedkar, Lakhan Pasi, Uda Devi, Raja Suhaildev,'' he added.

UP CM said now students will learn 'G' for Ganesha not 'G' for Gaadha. He said legends like Sardar Patel will find mention in new syllabus.

Talking about e-office system, CM Yogi assured that e-office system which is going to be implemented from April 1 will curb corruption, theft and bribe in government offices. He said his government was committed to curb corruption and maintain law and order in the state. CM Yogi said he was proud to be a Hindu and does not believe in hypocrisy and opportunism. He said "I never wear Janeu at home and a cap outside as I am not an opportunist. Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi are in UP which makes us proud." He said "Janmashtami was banned in police stations in 2017 but our government restarted it. I celebrated festivals in Mathura, Ayodhya and Chtrakoot proudly" adding that these celebrations will boost tourism in the state and increase employment opportunities in this sector. ''Government will launch several schemes to promote tourism in state'', he pointed out. CM Yogi will next embark for Karnataka to campaign for Assembly elections in the state. UNI