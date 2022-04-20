New Covid Cases Witness A Declining Trend In U’khand, One More Dies

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 18, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,668 (from yesterday’s 3,42,637) on Wednesday at 6.00 PM as 16 (or 31?) fresh infections were detected (official explanation: Data reconciliation with ICMR, GOI Portal), the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,914 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state went up to 331 (from 330 yesterday) in stead of coming down to 317 (calculated from today’s recoveries and new cases). The state's toll further moved up to 7,374 as one more succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 6,049. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 29. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same i e 95.99%, which was way behind the pan-India average of 97.52%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% twentyseven days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.08% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.96%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.07% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Bageshwar reported the maximum number of 6 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun followed with 5. That apart, 1 case each was detected in Champawat, Nainital, Rudraprayag, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Chamoli, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh and Tehri Garhwal.