New Covid cases plunge to 16,604 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: New Covid cases plunged to 16,604 in a day across Karnataka, with 3,992 cases in Bengaluru, while 411 succumbed to the infection during the day, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

"With 16,604 new cases registered on Sunday, the state's Covid tally rose to 26,04,431, including 3,13,730 active cases, while 22,61,490 recovered, with a record 44,473 patients discharged during the day," said the health bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 3,992 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 11,63,229, including 1,46,043 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,03,839, with 20,332 discharged in the last 24 hours.

The infection, however, claimed 411 lives, including 242 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 29,090 and the city's toll to 13,346 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Among districts where over1,000 cases were reported on Sunday are 1,171 in Mysuru and 1,162 in Hassan, with the rest spread over the remaining 28 districts across the state.

Out of 1,22,329 tests conducted across the state during the day, 23,560 were through rapid antigen detection and 98,769 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate declined to 13.57 per cent while case fatality rate rose to 2.47 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 1,77,637 people, including 73,849 above 45 years of age and 96,793 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 1,36,17,575 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years of age, healthcare workers and frontline warriors received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

