New Covid cases drop below 10K-mark in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a clear sign of the curve flattening, Karnataka's single-day Covid tally plunged below the 10,000-mark for the first time in over two months, while Covid fatalities also dropped below 200, the state health bulletin said on Tuesday.

"With 9,808 new cases registered on Monday, the state's Covid tally rose to 27,17,289, including 2,25,004 active cases, while 24,60,165 recovered, with 23,449 patients discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru registered 2,028 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 11,87,146, including 1,01,965 active cases, while recoveries shot up to 10,70,062, with 7,664 patients getting discharged in the same period.

The infection, however, claimed 179 lives, including 44 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 32,099 and the city's toll to 15,118 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of the 1,30,224 tests conducted across the state on Monday, 45,712 were through Rapid Antigen detection and 84,510 through RT-PCR method.

The state's positivity rate dipped to 7.53 per cent, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.82 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 1,94,246 people, including 87,346 above the age of 45 years and 1,00,332 in the 18-44 years age group, were vaccinated across the state on Monday.

"Cumulatively, 1,56,76,863 beneficiaries, including senior citizens above 60 years, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched in the state on January 16," the bulletin said.

--IANS