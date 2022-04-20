New Covid-19 Hospital Will Be Set Up In Distt Bijnor: DM

Bijnor (The Hawk): In compliance with the directives of UP Government, Mr Ramakant Pandey, DM Bijnor, said that corona containment area will now be 14 days in place of 21.

Addressing the meeting of medical officers in his office on Tuesday, Mr Pandey further said that the new Covid L-1 hospitals with capacity of additional 500 beds for the treatment of corona virus infected people in various locations of the district for the future treatment will be set up soon. He instructed the Chief Medical Officer that the nursing home where the corona patient was found should be sealed for at least 04 days and get it sanitized regularly. He said that instead of banning activities for 21days in the containment area, its perid has been reduced by the government to 14 days. In this regard, he instructed all the sub-officers that the areas which have been sealed, if those areas which have completed the period of 14 days or more, the baricating should be removed so that the normal situation there to be restored.

Reviewing the corona cases in the district till date, a total of 27 corona positive cases are active in the district, out of which 20 are being treated at Covid L-01 Hospital in Lekhpal Training Center located in Swaheri area of ??District Bijnor, 06 in TMT and 01 patient in MCH Moradabad. He instructed the Chief Medical Officer and Nodal Officer Corona to inspect the locations of the new Covid L-01 hospitals and ensure that proper arrangements for all necessary equipment, supplies, medicines, etc. are taken.