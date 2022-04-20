New York:�Using a combination of two blood sugar tests rather than a single test would improve detection of pre-diabetes in children and adults, according to a new study led by the Georgia State University in the US. The researchers found that measuring both a person's fasting plasma glucose (FPG) and haemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) results in more accurate pre-diabetes detection across age, race/ethnicity and body mass than using only one of the tests. Improving detection of pre-diabetes would save the American health care system and patient's money by motivating subjects with pre-diabetes to seek preventative care, said Ike S. Okosun, director of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. The researchers noted that 24 million Americans have Type-2 diabetes -- a number that is projected to grow to 39 million by 2050. Another 65 million Americans have pre-diabetes, a figure that could double by 2030. "Given the increasing prevalence of Type-2 diabetes, coming up with methods to catch the disease and stop it is a public health imperative," Okosun added. The American Diabetes Association supports use of a different test, the haemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) test, to diagnose patients with Type-2 diabetes. The research findings were based on analysis of data from the 2007-2008. Most people being tested for pre-diabetes undergo either a fasting plasma glucose (FPG) test, which measures their blood sugar after a period of not eating -- usually a few hours -- or an oral glucose test (OGT), which measures their blood sugar soon after consuming a certain amount of carbohydrate. Combining all three tests did not improve the overall detection of pre-diabetes beyond what was observed using the FBG test along with the HbA1C, the researchers found. The study was published in the Frontiers in Public Health.
Health
New blood sugar tests can better detect pre-diabetes
April20/ 2022
Categories :HealthTags :
Related Post
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May2/ 2023
- May1/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April27/ 2023