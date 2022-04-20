New BJP plan to bring in another power centre to strengthen party in Bengal

Kolkata (The Hawk): The West Bengal assembly election results not only spelt out the preferences of the people, it also brought out the lacunas in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Not only did the party fail to read the minds of the people, it also made a few wrong choices in terms of selection of candidates, feel political experts.

Now, after more than a month of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) winning a straight third term, the saffron camp is in the midst of reorientation and churning.

The party is supposed to have a closed-door meeting on Tuesday at their Hastings office, where all the working committee members are supposed to be present, including party's Domjur candidate Rajib Banerjee, who has given enough indications that he wants to move back to his parent party, the Trinamool Congress.

The party leaders at the closed-door meet are likely to discuss the strategy for the upcoming civic polls and also ways to strengthen the party organization in the days to come, said party sources.

There have been speculations that the party may give more responsibility to the leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, at par with party president Dilip Ghosh. According to the party sources, the BJP leaders are likely to raise the issue of giving equal importance to Adhikari to strengthen the party in Bengal.

"The BJP follows a centralized power structure, where the party chief has the final say. Breaking the tradition in order to gain more ground, the party may opt for a two-pronged structure. The BJP national president JP Nadda is also slated to be virtually present to review the poll results," mentioned the sources.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had earlier said that if Suvendu gets more responsibility, it will benefit the party and that he has no issues with the arrangement.

While the leader of opposition is trying his best to get turncoat Mukul Roy disqualified as an MLA, Roy, on Sunday, challenged Suvendu to let his father and TMC MP Sisir Adhikari join the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, election agents of Mukul Roy along with BJP leader Arup Roy from Krishnanagar (North) on Sunday, joined back to their original party, the TMC.

While the BJP is trying to build on their strengths, the TMC youth wing too, in order to create more mass connect, is forming quick response teams at every district to tackle any untoward incident.