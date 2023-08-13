New Bill on criminal procedure to bring changes in police probe, trial with aid of technologies

New Delhi: Key changes in the criminal justice delivery system are proposed in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, which aims to replace the colonial-era Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), such as allowing handcuffs for the arrest of persons in some cases and allowing for the attachment of properties of proclaimed offenders in India and abroad.

On Friday, new bills to replace the Indian Penal Code (1860) and the Indian Evidence Act (1872) were introduced in the Lok Sabha under the names Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS). A parliamentary committee has been tasked with reviewing the three laws submitted.

The Criminal Procedures Bill is intended to encourage the use of technology during trials, such as through video conferencing, in a way that is consistent with the government of India's Digital India agenda.—Inputs from Agencies