New Agri Laws Touted As Pro-Farmer But Are Pro-Corporate: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

Noida: The new agriculture laws are only being touted as pro-farmer while these are favourable for corporates, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary said on Wednesday as he continued his scathing attack on the Centre over the contentious legislations.

He was addressing a farmers'' mahapanchayat in Mathura district of western Uttar Pradesh, the 10th such congregation in the region this month.

"The government has not been able to explain to farmers the merits of these laws because these are only being touted as pro-farmer while they are pro-corporate. These corporates are eyeing the land of farmers and the way the British had first sent their company to India on pretext of trade and later sent their army, these laws will be playing the same role," he alleged.

Addressing thousands of farmers who had turned up for the event in Kosi Kalan area of Mathura, the RLD vice-president called on them to continue their fight to retain the ownership of their land. He also sought to drum up support for the ongoing protests at Delhi''s border points of Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, where thousands of farmers are camping since December with a demand that the Centre repeal the three new farm laws and make a new one that guarantees minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"Those sitting at Delhi''s borders are our own brothers, our own families. We have to support them. It is time you identify who is yours and standing by you and who is mocking the sacrifice of farmers from inside Parliament," Chaudhary said. He also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the language used by the senior BJP leader "is against the Constitution".

He also cautioned the farmers against attempts to divide the ongoing movement over the new laws in lines of religion or caste and community. The RLD is holding a series of farmers'' meeting across UP, especially in western parts of the state, to reach out to the public over a host of issues, including those faced by farmers. —PTI