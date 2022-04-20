Never imagined I'll be around for so long: Juhi Chawla

Mumbai: Actress Juhi Chawla, who has completed more than 25 years in the industry, says that when at the beginning of her career, she never imagined that she'll have such a long innings in Bollywood. Talking to IANS, Juhi said: "My journey has been wonderfully long! And I am today amazed that I am still around, relevant and visible, which I never even imagined 25 years ago. I just had no clue that I would be around for so long! "I am really grateful and happy for this. So overall, my journey has been very eventful, and I am very glad that I have been in the movies! I mean once one has worked here, the highs, the lows, laughter, tears, insecurities, self-centeredness, fame, adulation, heartache, hardwork, and just everything has been fantastic! It has all been a great lesson in life." The manner in which Juhi has managed her film commitments and business endeavours while taking care of her family has been commendable. "Well, sometimes it's been a little overwhelming, but now I make sure to just take one thing at a time. I try not to overcrowd my whole schedule, so that's why I pick and choose what I do." Her performance in a negative role in �Gulaab Gang� was appreciated with Juhi even being nominated for Filmfare best supporting actor. She will now be seen as a teacher in upcoming educational drama �Chalk N Duster�. IANS