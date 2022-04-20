Never expose your weaknesses: Sachin

New Delhi:�His more than two decades long career is a stuff of legends and handing out tips on chasing success, Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar today said one should be smart enough to hide weaknesses against rival bowlers. "You can't expose weaknesses. Once I got hit in the rib-cage. The bowler kept staring at me and I kept staring at him. It had become difficult to breath but I did not show. I knew it was broken, hit on the spot. But you never stop, you keep moving forward," the retired batting legend said at launch of IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon, to be held on February 26. Tendulkar, who was announced face of the event, said running made a huge impact on his training in his magnificent 24-year long career. "Running had a positive impact on my fitness. For us it was about speed, the short bursts and recovery to play the next ball. For running between the wickets, it was run, decelerate, touch the crease and accelerate. That's what worked for me," he said. It was revealed that if boundaries are removed from all the runs he has scored, Tendulkar ran 353 kms to collect runs through between the wicket. "There is more awareness today, there are different training methods. It's need of the hour. The Indian team is one of the best in the world. In early 90s it was not to be seen. The infrastructure has improved. Players have learnt how to dive. The guys are particular about what to eat and when to eat? Tendulkar said one must not stop while facing challenges and difficulties since success might be "at the next corner". "I used to spend as much time on field as possible. I would train and play for 12 hours a day, it became a routine. I was happy, it was not torturing. Fielding was a bit of torture," he said smiling. "I liked to compete. You can't give excuses." The New Delhi marathon will offer Rs 27 lakh as prize money across many categories.