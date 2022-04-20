Neve Campbell To Star In Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series

Los Angeles: "Scream" star Neve Campbell will feature opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in Netflix's upcoming series "The Lincoln Lawyer". Based on Michael Connelly's book series of the same name, the story follows a moderately successful criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller, who operates around Los Angeles County out of a Lincoln Town Car driven by a former client working off his legal fees, reported Deadline.

"6 Underground" star Garcia-Rulfo will play the titular role that was previously essayed by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 movie of the same name. Campbell, who found fame after playing Sydney Prescott in slasher franchise "Scream", will portray Maggie McPherson, a passionate Deputy District Attorney who was previously married to Haller.

The project, which was previously set up at CBS, hails from writers David E Kelley and Ted Humphrey. The duo will also executive produce alongside Ross Fineman and Connelly.

Humphrey will serve as showrunner on the show, which will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. A+E Studios is the production house.

