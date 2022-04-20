Netizens laud Yogi as ''Tanhaji'' declared tax-free in UP

New Delhi: Twitterati heaped praise on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government after it granted tax exemption to "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", a biographical period movie.

"The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations," said the government spokesman.

Reacting to the news, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and wrote, "Thank you Shri Yogi Adityanathji for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Tax-Free in Uttar Pradesh. I would also be delighted Sir if you watched our film. @myogiadityanath #TanhajiUnitesIndia."

As the announcement was made, Twitterati hailed the decision of the Uttar Pradesh government and #ThankYouYOGIji, #Tanhaji_TaxFree began trending on the Internet.

A user on the micro-blogging site wrote, "#ThankYouYOGIJi for maintaining hopes in the hearts of us. Thanks for all the work you have done till now for us."

"A true warrior''s tribute to a true warrior Tanhaji - The unsung warrior. Tax Free in UP", added another.

A post read, "Booked for today show, was hoping to be tax free in Maharashtra. Really disappointed. If Devendra Fadnavis was CM 100% would have been tax-free. Tanhaji is Maratha pride Indian pride."

A netizen wrote, "Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior has been granted Tax Free status in Uttar Pradesh . It''s disgraceful of Shiv Sena for not making the film Tax Free in Maharashtra from where Tanha ji Malusare belongs...#ThankYouYOGIji"

--IANS