Netherlands: Baloch National Movement Protests Against Pakistan's Nuclear Weapons

Amsterdam: Baloch National Movement (BNM) activists staged a rally and demonstration in Amsterdam to mark the 23rd anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests in Balochistan as Black Day, Baloch National Movement reported.

"Pakistan's nuclear weapons threaten world peace and stability," said Jamal Baloch, Media Coordinator of the Human Rights Department of BNM.

He urged the international community to raise its voice against Pakistan's nuclear program and dismantle it to end the conflict and suffering in Balochistan and the region.

The protesters held placards and banners with slogans against Pakistan's nuclear weapons and the devastating effects of the tests on the Baloch people and the environment. The protesters also condemned the human rights violations by the Pakistani army in Balochistan.

Baloch National Movement (BNM) founded in 1987, is the largest nationalist party seeking an independent Balochistan, Baloch National Movement reported.

Nabeel Baloch, another protester, said that millions of people had been affected by the nuclear tests in Balochistan, which were conducted on May 28 and May 30, 1998, at Ras Koh Mountain range in the Chagai region, Baloch National Movement reported.

He said many children are born with deformities and disabilities, and thousands suffer from cancer. He said most of them die within two or three years of age.

Aalia Baloch, one of the protesters also spoke about the impacts of radiation on the health and environment of the Chagai district. She said the radioactive material had contaminated the soil, water and ecosystem. She noted that many people are suffering from skin diseases and hepatitis, Baloch National Movement reported.

She said that the Baloch people consider May 28 as a black day, Baloch National Movement reported.

She demanded that the United Nations take concrete steps to curb Pakistan's nuclear weapons and impose strict sanctions on them. According to World Nuclear Association, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission's (PAEC) first nuclear power reactor, Karachi 1 (K1, KANUPP 1) at Paradise Point in Sindh province, about 25 km west of Karachi, was a small 100 MWe (90 MWe net) Canadian pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR).

The unit started up in 1971 and was shut down in August 2021. It was under international safeguards. It was operated at reduced power for several years before its retirement.

According to World Nuclear Association, as of April 2022, Pakistan has six operable reactors supplied by China. However, Pakistan is outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, due to its weapons programme, and is largely excluded from trade in nuclear plants or materials. —ANI