    Menu
    Sports

    Netherlands score 229 all out against Bangladesh in World Cup match

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    October28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each.

    Representative Image (Netherlands vs Bangladesh CWC Match 2023)

    Kolkata: Netherlands batted painfully slow, scoring 229 all out in their World Cup match against Bangladesh here on Saturday.

    Skipper Scott Edwards made a laboured 89-ball 68, while top-order batter Wesley Barresi scored 41.

    Lower-order batter Sybrand Engelbrecht contributed 35 off 61 deliveries.

    For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan took two wickets each.

    Both Bangladesh and Netherlands are struggling at two points each after five outings in the World Cup.

    Brief scores: Netherlands 229 all out in 50 overs (Wesley Barresi 41, Scott Edwards 68, Sybrand Engelbrecht 35; Mustafizur Rahman 2/36, Shoriful Islam 2/51, Taskin Ahmed 2/43, Mahedi Hasan 2/40).

    —PTI

    Categories :SportsTags :Netherlands cricket Bangladesh cricket World Cup match Scott Edwards captain Wesley Barresi Cricket scorecard Bowling performance
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in