Netherlands offer to train UP dairy farmers

The Ambassador also told the chief minister that the Netherlands is willing to establish a training centre in the state to train its dairy farmers in advanced technologies at work in the sector.

Lucknow: Netherlands Ambassador Marten Van Den Berg, who met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, has expressed the country's desire to support the state in modernising its agriculture and dairy sector.

During the meeting, held late on Tuesday evening, the chief minister apprised the diplomat about the state's second ranking in 'Ease of Doing Business' which has continued to bring investments and support from various countries and regions.

The state government and the Netherlands are already working together in several fields, including renewable energy, solid waste management and water management.

The chief minister discussed using technological advancement for food processing that could help farmers double their income in flower production and in the dairy farms.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari said in a release that Uttar Pradesh and the Netherlands were working on various projects with mutual cooperation and there were immense possibilities of trade and investment between the two.

He also mentioned Dutch collaboration in leather clusters in Kanpur.

