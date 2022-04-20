Netflix to enter Japan in fourth quarter of 2015

Netflix Inc said it will launch its movie and TV streaming service in Japan in the fall of 2015. The video service provider will also be opening an office in Tokyo as part of the rollout, the company said in a statement. The move is part of the U.S.-based streaming pioneer`s global expansion. The company said last month it would move into about 150 new markets within two years. Netflix will allow users to choose from a wide variety of Japanese TV shows and films, as well as its original series including "Marco Polo" and the upcoming science fiction drama "Sense8". The company added that further details on pricing, programs and supported devices will be known at a later date. Reuters