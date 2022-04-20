Netflix ropes in Italia Ricci to star in sci-fi drama 'The Imperfects'

Washington: Streaming platform Netflix has ordered a 10-episode, straight-to-series project for 'The Imperfects', a sci-fi drama starring Canadian actor Italia Ricci.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama revolves around three twenty-somethings who, following experimental gene therapy, are turned into monsters who band together to hunt down the scientist responsible and force him to make them human again.

The series is from 'The Order's' Dennis Heaton, Shelley Eriksen and Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev of Nomad Pictures. Heaton will serve as showrunner, exec producer and writer. Eriksen is set to write and executive produce.

The 'Designated Survivor' actor Ricci will star as Dr Sydney Burke, a brilliant scientist looking to fix her past mistakes, both professional and ethical, by allying with Abbi (Rhianna Jagpal, Charmed), Juan (Inaki Godoy, Who Killed Sara?) and Tilda (Morgan Taylor Campbell, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) to track down the scientist responsible for their grim fates as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race Downunder' star Rhys Nicholson will play Dr Alex Sarkov, a former child prodigy who refuses to let anyone or anything interfere with his goal of rewriting the human genome and ushering in the next stage of human evolution. The cast also includes 'Other Kingdom' alum Celina Martin as a test subject and Kyra Zagorsky from 'The 100' as a rival to find Sarkov.

The series is the latest for Netflix from Nomadic Pictures and follows 'The Order', 'Wu Assassins' and 'The I-Land.'

—ANI