Netflix gives more control to parents on their kids' activity

New Delhi: The popular streaming service Netflix is rolling out a new tool called Kids Activity Report to help understand and monitor what their children are watching.

Netflix has started sending emails to parents who have have kids accounts enabled, detailing more about the new Kids Activity Report feature.

The data explains on what type of content kids are most watching, who their favourite character is and recommendations for new shows based on their interests, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

"Most parents have a pulse on what their kids like, based on their Halloween costumes or toys they ask for at Christmas, but we don't always know what those shows are about. What is the show, in essence, talking about?" Michelle Parsons who leads Netflix's product innovation team for kids and family, was quoted as saying.

Netflix is also rolling out a global test for a Family Profile setting.

"The family profiles will pull in TV shows and films that people can select as family-friendly, and it will appear in one profile," the report mentioned.

In April this year, amid the surge in demand for digital services due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the streaming giant launched new, improved controls on its service to help parents, guardians and elders prevent children from watching adult TV shows and movies on the platform.

Parents can now "PIN protect" individual profiles to prevent kids from using them and tailor their kids' Netflix experience by filtering out titles that are not appropriate for their age.

The new settings also allow parents to remove individual series or films by title. When this filter is used, the blocked title(s) would not show up anywhere in that profile.

You are also able to see what your children have been watching within the profile created for them and turn off auto play of episodes in kids profiles.

If you want to review each profile''s setting, it can be easily done using the "Profile and Parental Controls" hub within account settings.

