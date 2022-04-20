Netas Rise Above Party Lines To Help Patients

Lucknow: In a heart-warming gesture, politicians cutting across party lines are coming forwards to help in combating COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

Former BSP minister Vinod Singh who owns the prestigious Kamla Nehru Institute for Technology (KNIT) in Sultanpur has written to the district administration, offering the 130-room hostels on the campus to serve as isolation wards.

The KNIT is spread across 120 acres of land and the hostels were vacated after the outbreak of COVID-19.

Singh said in his letter that he would be happy is the hostel rooms could be sued as isolation wards. Another former BSP minister Ramvir Upadhyay has written a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offering to transform his residence in Hathras to an ''isolation ward'', if required, to deal with Covid-19 cases.

In the letter, Upadhyay stated that his residence, ''Ramvati Kunj'' in Sikandrarao in Hathras can be used free of cost for this purpose.

"I don''t have any objections. Team of health officials can visit my residence, which spreads across two acres of land, for inspection," he said. BSP MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Ritesh Pandey, has also given Rs 50 lakhs from his MPLAD fund to the district administration to be used for treatment of coronavirus patients.

Apna Dal MP from Mirzapur Anupriya Patel has allotted Rs 25 lakhs for providing medical facilities to the patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya has decided to allocate Rs 1 crore from his MLA fund from the patients. BJP MP from Basti, Harish Dwiwedi has announced that he would give Rs 20 lakhs from the MPLAD for medical facilities for the patients. --IANS