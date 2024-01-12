Netanyahu Condemns South Africa's Genocide Allegations at ICJ: Combating Terrorism and Disputing Deceptive Claims

Amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, Netanyahu slams South Africa's accusations of genocide at the ICJ. He vehemently defends Israel's actions, pointing to Hamas atrocities. South Africa alleges breaches of international law, sparking a legal battle. The Prime Minister questions the timing, highlighting the IDF's moral conduct and accusing South Africa of hypocrisy.

Tel Aviv (Israel): In a strong rebuke, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. During the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu declared, "We are fighting terrorists, and we are fighting lies," emphasizing the allegations of genocide as a distortion of Israel's efforts to combat terrorism.



Netanyahu condemned the accusations, stating, "Today, again, we saw an upside-down world in which the State of Israel is accused of genocide at a time when it is fighting genocide." He pointedly referred to Hamas as a terrorist organization responsible for heinous crimes against humanity, including the slaughter, rape, burning, dismemberment, and beheading of civilians.



The Israeli Prime Minister criticized South Africa's hypocrisy in bringing the case to the ICJ, questioning their silence on the atrocities in Syria and Yemen. Netanyahu underscored Israel's commitment to fighting terrorism, defending itself, and refuting what he labeled as baseless accusations. He highlighted the moral conduct of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and accused South Africa of turning a blind eye to real atrocities.



The ICJ proceedings began on Thursday, where South Africa accused Israel of committing "genocidal" acts during the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. South Africa's Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola, argued that Israel had violated international law and breached the genocide convention. Lamola emphasized the suffering of Palestinians since 1948 and accused Israel of exerting control over Gaza, considering it still under occupation by international law.



The legal battle at the ICJ stems from South Africa's urgent appeal to halt Israel's military operations in Gaza, citing actions during the war and controversial comments by Israeli officials. The conflict erupted following a Hamas terror onslaught on October 7, resulting in casualties and hostages. South Africa contends that Israel's actions demonstrate a systematic pattern amounting to genocide, a claim vehemently rejected by Netanyahu and Israel.

—Input from Agencies