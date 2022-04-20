Netanyahu's popularity drops amid COVID-19 crisis

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's popularity has dropped as he is facing a criminal trial, the coronavirus crisis and an economic setback, according to a new poll.

The poll, issued on Wednesday by Israel's Radio 103fm, the popularity of the embattled leader has been decreasing even among voters of his right-wing Likud party, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some 41 per cent of the Likud voters said that they believe the government has failed in handling the crisis.

The popularity of Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister has been dropping amidst criticism over his government's failure in handling the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak and the economic crisis that ensued.

With unemployment rising over 20 per cent, many Israelis think Netanyahu's government has not done enough to help people who have lost their jobs and livelihood due to the restrictions and lockdown.

On Tuesday night, thousands of Israelis took the streets across the country to protest against Netanyahu.

Some 5,000 of them rallied outside the official Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem calling Netanyahu to resign over his corruption charges.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement that some 50 protesters were detained in Jerusalem after clashing with the police.

All of them were released by Wednesday.

Netanyahu's trial over bribery, fraud and breach of trust began on May 24.

The next discussion in the case is scheduled to be held on July 19.

Source: IANS