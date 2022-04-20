Netaji Has Been Held Hostage: Shivpal

Ferozabad: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav on Wednesday accused his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of holding Mulayam Singh Yadav hostage.

"After the announcement of SP-BSP alliance, Netaji (Mulayam) was not allowed to go anywhere alone and he has been held hostage," Shivpal said, while attacking his nephew Akhilesh without taking any name. He further said that Netaji was not allowed to go to Saifai, their native village, on his birthday and now he is only allowed to go to the SP office in Lucknow only." The silence of Netaji on the SP-BSP alliance too proves that he has been held hostage," Shivpal said. The statement was made by Shivpal during a marriage function here in the city on Tuesday night. Demanding that Mulayam Singh Yadav should contest as an Independent in the Lok Sabha polls, the PSPL founder said that he had already announced to leave the Mainpuri seat for Netaji but it would be better if he contests as an independent.'

Asked about his decision to contest from Ferozabad Lok Sabha seat, where his another nephew Akshay Yadav is the sitting SP member, he said, "I have to see the state and the people leaving behind the family or the nephew." However, commenting on the Centre's move to seek from the court release of the excess acquired land in Ayodhya, Shivpal Singh Yadav said , "BJP is only trying to create communal disturbances before the Lok Sabha polls. The Hindu and Muslims have equal rights and both the communities are committed towards the country." UNI