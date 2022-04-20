Nestle launches virtual internship programme amid Covid

New Delhi: Nestle India on Wednesday announced the launch of a virtual internship programme, 'Nenternship'. The programme will focus on upskilling around 1,000 young people.

"The programme will roll out virtual internship opportunities to 1,000 young talents across diverse functions and education backgrounds over the next four months," the company said in a statement.

It will go live on August 1, 2020 and will continue for four months, with upskilling 250 interns every month till the end of November.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India said: "Through this internship, we would be offering youngsters an opportunity to develop their skills and they will be paid a stipend and awarded a certificate on successful completion of the project."

"We will also have young mentors for our interns within the organisation to ensure a smooth experience and genuine learning," he added.

—IANS