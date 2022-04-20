Nestle approaches Bombay HC against FSSAI's ban on Maggi noodles

New Delhi: Nestle India on Thursday approached the Bombay High Court against food safety regulator FSSAI's ban of Maggi noodles. The company said in a statement that it had gone to the high court in Mumbai seeking a judicial review of a June 5 order from the government`s food safety regulator banning the product. FSSAI had last week ordered recall of all nine approved variants of Maggi instant noodles from the market and banned their production and sale even as Nestle said "unfounded reasons" led to "confusion" over its safety. The regulator had also served a showcause notice to Nestle and asked it reply within 15 days as to why the product approval given to it on the nine variants should not be withdrawn. FSSAI said that Nestle violated labelling regulations on taste enhancer 'MSG' and ordered the company to submit compliance report on its orders within three days. Meanwhile, government has dragged it to the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) for �unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements� and may seek financial penalties among other actions. Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Goa are the states that have banned Maggi noodles amid mounting food safety concerns and several laboratory tests reporting excessive lead in it.