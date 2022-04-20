Nepali National Held With Over 5 Kg Of Cannabis Near Indo-Nepal Border

Banbasa (Champawat): A Nepali national was arrested by police at Banbasa area near the Indo-Nepal border in possession with over 5 kg of cannabis.

The accused identified as Ganesh Bora was nabbed on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Banbasa Station Officer, Jasbir Chauhan said, "The incident happened in the late evening. The accused was transporting nearly 5.7 kg of cannabis from Nepal to sell in the areas of Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The police nabbed him at Banbasa area of the Indo-Nepal border."

A case has been registered under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against Bora and he is being interrogated, the police said. ANI



