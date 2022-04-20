Nepali Congress to topple PM Oli, Sher Bahadur Deuba new PM

Kolkata (The Hawk): A five-member Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in Nepal today passed a verdict on appointment of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.





The top Nepalese court overturned Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's May 21 decision to dissolve the House of Representatives. The court asked President Bidya Devi Bhandari to appoint Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba the new Prime Minister as per Article 76 (5) of the Nepalese constitution within two days.





The Supreme court reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives for the second time within last five months.





PM Oli failed to secure a majority in the House of Representatives, the oppositions couldn't form a majority to topple Oli earlier in May. The reinstated House will be convened on July 18.





As per Article 76 (4) of the Nepalese constitution, Nepalese Congress leader Deuba will have to secure vote do confidence within 30 days of assuming the Prime Minister's offic



