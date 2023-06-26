Nepal: Lawmakers Demand Parliamentary Probe In 'Jalahari' Corruption Scandal

Kathmandu: Nepali lawmakers have demanded a parliamentary probe into the alleged corruption claims in the installation of "Jalahari" in the main temple complex of Pashupatinath Temple.

Speaking during the special time of the parliamentary meeting on Monday, Nepali Congress lawmaker Pradip Paudel demanded a parliamentary probe into the case after the anti-graft agency weighed the golden base of Shiva Ling made of gold in the year 2021.

"A few weeks back one of the honourable members of the parliament had raised a question about 'Jalahari' (made of gold) installed inside the Pashupatinath Temple, it was later removed from the record (of parliament). In my opinion, a message of attempted cover-up by the parliament has been conveyed. Firstly, corruption shouldn't be entertained anywhere, on top of that a corruption investigation in the heart of the religious centre, we are ashamed of the act," Paudel said.

Jalahari is the foundation on which the Shivalinga stands and from where the water and milk offered by devotees flows out.

The move by the anti-graft body comes after claims of corruption in the use of gold in the temple's Jalahari which was carried out during the Prime Ministership of opposition leader KP Sharma Oli.

The lawmaker further said, "Two years after the formal lodging of the corruption allegation at the anti-graft agency the investigation is being carried out. The Office of Auditor's General also had speculated about breach and suspicion of wrongdoings at the time of executing the procedure, why did the anti-graft agency start their investigation so late? I request with the honourable house speaker and request to form an investigation committee to dig out the truth." The then Prime Minister and opposition CPN-UML party chair- KP Sharma Oli-led government had decided to install a new 'Jalahari,' the base of Shiva Linga made of gold inside the Pashupatinath Temple in the year 2021.

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on Sunday took out the "Jalahari" from the Pashupatinath Temple complex for examination after corruption claims.

The probe was initiated on Sunday by CIAA with the assistance of Nepal Police, Pashupati Area Development Trust, Nepal Gold and Silver Traders Federation and elected representatives.

"Hereby request the honourable house speaker, I request the concerned authorities to appraise the parliament about the amount of gold that has remained unaccounted for, that has been used for the installation and making of the Jalahari, what's the status of it. It is not something that is ferried in a truck and this issue has been raised and discussed in the parliament with high concerns, I request the parliament be informed about the facts and truth revolving around it," Maoist Center lawmaker Devendra Paudel said.

CIAA along with the concerned authorities worked till 2 am (Local Time) on Monday to weigh the Jalahari after taking it out in pieces to find the actual amount of gold used at the time of preparation.

"The results and findings will be released upon the completion of the investigation. The examination continued till past midnight. All the records that have been made are kept confidential," Bhola Dahal, Spokesperson of the anti-graft agency told ANI over the phone.

One of the centre of religious attractions of Hindus across the world the Pashupatinath Temple also a UNESCO world heritage site is also regarded as the saviour of the Himalayan Nation.

It is the very first time that an investigation is being carried out at the centre of religious attraction over corruption allegations.

According to a report by the Auditor General's office, approximately 11 kg of gold went missing during the construction of the base of Shiva Linga usually called Jalahari. The then President Bidya Devi Bhandari unveiled the Jalahari on February 24, 2021, three days before the scheduled date.

When raised about the issue in parliament, the opposition CPN-UML on May 26 this year resorted to obstructing the parliamentary meeting after the allegations were levelled against Oli.

Recently, the issue of corruption was raised by Lekh Nath Dahal, elected Member of Parliament from the CPN-Maoist Center. Later, the statement of Dahal was erased from the record of parliament after which the opposition let the parliamentary meeting commence.

Earlier, the then Oli government had installed a 'Jalahari' with 96 kilograms of gold at the temple on February 24, 2021, even as the Supreme Court (SC) had already been moved to prevent that. The government had said 12 kilograms of gold would be added later.

The SC had issued an interim order on the day the 'Jalahari' was installed to stop the work pointing out that nothing can be added or removed from archaeological heritage. The Office of the Auditor General's (OAG) 59th annual report also raised questions about the 'Jalahari'. The report had not raised questions about the structure with 96.822 kilograms of gold but pointed out that details have not been submitted to prove that the said 10.976 kilograms of gold was used in the ring put around the 'Jalahari'. —ANI