Nepal to extend national lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

Kathmandu: Due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Nepal, the government in the Himalayan nation has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by eight more days.

The country enforces the lockdown on March 24, halting people''s movement along with vehicles and airplanes as well as closing most of the shops except those selling essential items, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The cabinet on Sunday decided to extend the lockdown until April 7 midnight," Finance Minister and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Yubaraj Khatiwada told state-ownded Nepal Television.

During the lockdown, no one can go out of home except those who have to purchase essential food items and those who should get medical treatment during the lockdown period.

All the public and private vehicles cannot move in the street.

Only the approved vehicles and the vehicles meant for health workers and security agencies can ply on the road.

Nepal has now five confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Health Ministry, it has so far tested 917 samples and 912 were tested negative.

