Nepal reports 3,637 new Covid-19 cases

Kathmandu: Nepal on Thursday recorded 3,637 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 148,509, health officials said.

There are currently 44,877 active cases of infection. Of the active cases, 13,339 patients are in institutional isolation while 31,538 are in home isolation. Meanwhile, 3,751 people are staying at quarantine facilities across the country, the Himalayan Times reported.

A total of 3,215 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far, 102,820 people have recovered from Covid-19.

So far, the country has reported 812 fatalities.

