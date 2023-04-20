Nepal President stable: Envoy

New Delhi: On Thursday, Nepal's envoy to India, Shankar P. Sharma, reported that President Ramchandra Paudel, who is receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was in stable condition.

Paudel, 78, was hospitalised to a hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday due to shortness of breath, and on Wednesday he was airlifted to New Delhi.

"AIIMS is now caring for President Shri Ramchandra Paudel. His condition has been holding steady. Nepal's ambassador, Shankar P. Sharma, sent his best wishes for a swift recovery to the president.—Inputs from Agencies