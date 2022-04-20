Nepal President dissolves Parliament; announces snap polls in Nov

Kathmandu: Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari in the wee hours of Saturday dissolved the Parliament and announced mid-term polls on November 12 and 19.

Earlier, the Office of the President, in a statement, said neither the caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, nor Opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba were able to stake claim to form a new government by the Friday deadline set by the President.



After the rejection of his claim, the Prime Minister had called an emergency meeting of his Council of Ministers close to midnight and decided to recommend dissolution of the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives was dissolved and dates of snap polls were announced in accordance with Article 76(7) of the Constitution, the statement read.

Notably, this is the second time President has dissolved Parliament on the recommendation of PM Oli. Last year on December 20, Ms Bhandari had dissolved Parliament, but the the Supreme Court had annulled the move in February, 2021.

