Nepal PM Oli to visit Election Commission to hold talks on upcoming polls today

Nepal: Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday will visit the office of the Election Commission (EC) to hold talks on the ongoing dispute of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and about the upcoming elections.

Citing the sources, Khabarhub reported that Prime Minister Oli will visit the EC at 11 am (local time) to direct the EC and to make preparations, accordingly.

Earlier, former Prime Ministers, Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal of the disgruntled faction had gone to the EC to claim over the legitimacy of the party. However, Oli has not visited the Office of the poll body since the dispute arose in the party.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Oli's recommendation on December 20. After dissolving the Parliament, the Prime Minister also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the decision of dissolution of Parliament is being challenged in court with over a dozen cases filed in Nepal's Supreme Court whose verdicts are expected by the end of this month.

Elected in 2017 after a landslide victory, Oli became the first Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nepal after the communist alliance of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) secured nearly two-third majorities in the lower house.

The alliance which turned into a new party under name of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) headed for a split within 2 years of unity. The party has practically split into two after Oli decided to dissolve the lower house on December 20. (ANI)