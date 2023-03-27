Nepal monitors Amritpal Singh; India requests Nepal not to let him flee to a third country

Kathmandu: India asked Nepal on Monday to keep an eye out for fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is thought to be hiding in the country, and to arrest him if he tries to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.

Officials at the Department of Immigration announced that at the request of the Indian Embassy, Singh has been placed under surveillance.

Kamal Prasad Pandey, the Department's Information Officer, stated, "We have got a written note along with a copy of his passport from the (Indian) embassy believing that Amritpal Singh might have entered Nepal."—Inputs from Agencies