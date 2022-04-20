Nepal extends flight suspension till July 5

Kathmandu: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said the suspension period of all domestic and international commercial passenger flights has been extended till July 5.

"Special permission from CAAN is required for repatriation flights, rescue flights, freighter flights and flights related to the medical and other essential supplies," it said in a statement on Sunday.

All the flights except special charter flights have been suspended in the Nepal since the enforcement of a lockdown in the country on March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the country has relaxed the lockdown and allowed certain services to operate, the suspension on air service continues.

The Himalayan country plans to ease the lockdown in three phases.

In the first phase that started on June 11, shops were allowed to open and private vehicles plied on short distances.

The first phase will last for 21 days, followed by the second and third phases that will last for 15 days each.

After assessing risks, private offices, large industries, shopping centers and malls, among others, will be gradually opened.

Nepal has so far reported 5,335 COVID-19 cases, with 18 deaths.

--IANS