Nepal EC approves 4 vice presidential candidates

Kathmandu: On Sunday, Nepal's top electoral board said that it had approved all four candidates, including three women, for the next vice presidential election on March 17.

The Election Commission has announced that the four candidates for Vice President are Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Vice Chairperson of the CPN-UML; Ram Sahaya Yadav and Pramila Kumari Yadav of the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP); and Mamata Jha, of the Janamat Party.

On Saturday, they submitted their applications to run for office.—Inputs from Agencies