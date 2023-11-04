    Menu
    India

    Nepal earthquake: India ready to extend all possible help, says PM Modi

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    November4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi statement on Nepal Earthquake

    New Delhi: Condoling the death of people due to the massive earthquake on Friday night in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India stands in solidarity with its people and is ready to extend all possible assistance.

    “Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," the Prime Minister said in a post on X, tagging Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

    At least 69 people were killed and dozens were injured on midnight Friday when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit western Nepal, officials said.

    The earthquake jolted the western Jajarkot district at around 2:02 a.m. local time Saturday (1802 GMT Friday) with a depth of 18 km, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the US Geological Survey.

    The quake killed at least 35 people in Rukum district and 34 others in neighbouring Jajarkot district, officials said.

    —IANS

    Categories :IndiaTags :Natural disaster response International solidarity Humanitarian assistance Earthquake in Jajarkot and Rukum Bereaved families and injured Nepal-India relations PM Modi's message to Nepal
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in